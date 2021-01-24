Three feared trapped in Multan building collapse

MULTAN: At least three people were trapped after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Multan on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, the building collapse incident took place in Kotla Tolay Khan area of Multan. The sources said that the multi-storey residential building suddenly collapsed with a huge noise.

On being informed, police and emergency workers rushed to the scene and started rescue work. The sources said that heavy machinery have also reached at the site and the debris of the building was being removed.

Read More: Several feared trapped as two-storey building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

Last year on September 13, at least two dead bodies had been recovered and 10 injured persons were taken out of debris after a two-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi Lyari Town.

The building collapse incident had taken place near Koyla Godam area (coal go-down) in Lyari Town. That was the sixth incident reported in 2020 which was followed by a collapse of a multi-storey residential building in Karachi’s Korangi on last Friday.

