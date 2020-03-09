15 trapped as roof collapses in Okara

OKARA: At least 15 people were trapped under the debris as the roof of their house collapsed in Okara on Monday, ARY News reported.

The locals and rescue officials rushed to the site after receiving information and recovered seven people in critical condition from under the debris. The injured have been shifted to the hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

The rescue operation was underway to recover the rest of the people trapped in the debris, said sources.

Read More: Six of family die as roof collapses after snowfall in Zhob

Earlier on January 12, at least six persons of a family had been killed in a roof collapse incident that had occurred in Duki, Zhob area of Balochistan province.

According to rescue sources, a roof of a house located in Duki area had been collapsed due to heavy snow.

As a result of this tragic mishap, six persons including women and children had been reportedly lost their lives. The locals and rescue team rushed to the site after receiving information and had started shifting the ill-fated family to a nearby hospital.

