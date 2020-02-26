Travel details of Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient come to light

KARACHI: Two cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Pakistan while the first case of COVID-19 emerged in Karachi from a citizen who flew back from Iran along with two of his friends, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The travel details of the patient diagnosed with the virus reveal that he had undertaken a three-day journey to neighbouring Iran’s city of Qom with at least 28 others.

The second patient, identified in Islamabad, was shifted to quarantine in the capital’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The departments of Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) and the Department of Health have been put on high alert after the virus was first diagnosed and confirmed.

Strict directives have been issued by CAA for people returning from countries that have already reported the outbreak.

Read More: ‘No need to panic about coronavirus, things under control’: Zafar Mirza

The passengers will have to go through a thermo-gun and thermal scanner checkpoints before entering or leaving the country.

Passengers travelling from Iran, South America and Africa, travellers will also have to fill out health declaration forms at the airport before or after departure.

Flights to and from China have already been halted at Karachi and Lahore airports given amid fears of the virus spreading.

Read More: Hearts heavy after learning of coronavirus cases in Pakistan: Chinese Embassy

Addressing a press conference shortly after the t case of coronavirus was reported, SAPM Dr Mirza spoke of medical ethics and stressed not to “share information of the patient”.

“I request you that even if you know, do not spread this information,” he said. However, he confirmed that one case each was reported in Sindh and Islamabad each.

“Both of them travelled to Iran recently and I think it is necessary to tell the people that we should not panic,” he said, emphasising on prevention and showing responsibility.

Read More: Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient was not screened at airport: Murtaza Wahab

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Sindh health department confirmed that the 22-year-old patient — Pakistan’s first case — had arrived in an aeroplane from Iran and has a history of travel to Tehran from where he reportedly acquired the virus.

He was suffering from coronavirus symptoms while he was in Iran, it mentioned.

Comments

comments