KARACHI: The travel history of the sixth coronavirus-affected patient has revealed that he traveled to Iran between February 12 and 24, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to the information obtained by the ARY NEWS, the person who contracted the virus is a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, which falls under the district East of the city, and was involved in seafood business from Iran.

“He travelled to the neighbouring country from February 12 to 24 and stayed in Tehran and Chabahar during his 13-day stay,” they said adding that the 69-year-old man returned to Karachi on February 25.

The initial symptoms of the virus were found in the patient on March 03 and he suffered from fever and headache on March 04. “He was admitted at an isolation ward of a hospital on March 05, where he tested positive for the deadly virus,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that one more novel coronavirus case was reported in Karachi on Thursday, bringing the tally to three in Sindh.

According to a spokesperson of Sindh chief minister, a citizen, 68, tested positive for the COVID-19 or novel coronavirus. He maintained that the patient is being provided with the best healthcare facilities in the hospital.

The spokesperson said that his family members and other relatives are being screened for the deadly coronavirus.

Confirming the report, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, in his tweet, said that 6th case of coronavirus in Pakistan is confirmed.

He said that the patient is in clinically stable condition in Sindh and is being well taken care of.

