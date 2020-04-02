Travel industry seeks financial relief package

KARACHI: The Travel Industry of Pakistan has sought financial relief package amid coronavirus outbreak in the country that has badly disrupted their business, ARY News reported.

In a letter penned to PM Imran Khan, the Travel Agents Association of Pakistan has requested to announce financial package for the travel industry, as the sector had been generating 90 per cent revenue in the country.

The letter appealed the prime minister for tax relief for the travel industry. Addressing a press Convener Travel Agents Association, Ayub Naseem said they are with the government in this present situation and appealed PM Khan for relief for the sector.

He said they are waiting to meet PM Khan in this context.

Read more:Govt decides to halt all domestic flights to stem virus spread

In view of rising number of novel coronavirus cases across the country, the government has decided to extend suspension of domestic flight operation till April 11.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had said, “The government has decided to extend suspension of all types of domestic scheduled, non-scheduled, chartered, private air craft and general aviation operations till April 11.

However, the domestic flight operations to/ from Islamabad International Airport for Gilgit and Skardu Airports would continue as normal operations, he added.

Comments

comments