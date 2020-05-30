PR releases schedules for five trains restarting from tomorrow

KARACHI: A notification issued by Pakistan Railways earlier on Saturday allowed five more trains to resume operations in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, Sir Syed Express, Karachi Express will resume their operation from June 1 alongside Bahauddin Zikriya Express, Shalimar Express and Rawal Rail trains.

A total of 60% seats will be available for booking in each train according to coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Passengers have been asked to ensure usage of face masks, gloves and sanitizers during travel.

Passengers have also been asked to reach the railway stations for boarding an hour prior to when their respective trains are supposed to leave for their destinations.

Karachi Express is scheduled to depart from its designated station at 7:45pm while the Bahauddin Zirkriya Express will leave for Multan at 4:45pm.

The Shalimar Express is scheduled to operate tomorrow from Karachi to Lahore at 6pm.

The Rawal Rail will also be operated from tomorrow onwards from Lahore to Rawalpindi at 12:30pm.

