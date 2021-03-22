Travellers from these countries can’t enter Pakistan

KARACHI: Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has called for enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for international passengers arriving in Pakistan in letter and spirit to halt the spread of the virus.

Beside laying down the SOPs, the country’s aviation regulator issued a revised list of countries divided into three categories A, B and C given the level of threat of transmission of Covid-19 infections.

According to the CAA, travellers from category C countries can’t enter Pakistan. These include Botswana, Brazil, Columbia, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia.

All passengers arriving at Pakistan’s airports on board international flights from category ‘B’ countries will have to undergo a Covid-19 RT-PCR test at least 72 hours prior to embarkation.

They are required to furnish a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival in the country. Whereas, passengers from category A countries, including Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Thailand won’t have to get themselves tested before travelling to Pakistan.

