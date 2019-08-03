CM Buzdar inaugurates monsoon tree plantation drive in Lahore  

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Saturday inaugurated monsoon tree plantation drive at China Park in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists after inaugurating the tree plantation drive, CM Buzdar said that the campaign will help address climatic change issues.

Responding to a question, he said that Sehat Insaf Cards will be distributed across the province. The chief minister said that the cards had recently been distributed in Faisalabad and Chiniot districts.

The chief minister further said that this facility will also be provided to the government employees. He said that government will not allow anyone to increase the price of Roti and Naan.

Earlier on July 30, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had launched tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the Punjab House Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he had said that maximum tree plantation was needed to avoid the climate change impacts.

He had said, “Trees are true friends of human beings and children should be specially sensitized on the importance of the green environment in society.” He had asserted that the target of tree plantation would be achieved and ‘Clean and Green Punjab’ programme would be helpful in combating the growing challenges of climate change.

