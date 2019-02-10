1.2 mn trees to be planted in Balochistan this year: CM Kamal

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal on Sunday said that 1.2 million trees will be planted across the province this year, reported Radio Pakistan.

Speaking to media in Quetta Jam Kamal said that under a five year project of tree plantation, more than 250 million trees would be planted throughout the province to counter environmental hazards.

He said that new Forest Act will also be imposed soon to promote reforestation in the province.

The Chief Minister urged the people to actively participate in the plantation campaign.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the ’10 Billion Tree Plantation Drive’ in Balloki.

The prime minister planted a sapling at the Forest Reserve in Balloki to mark the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign.

Under the program, which aims to counter climate change and pollution, the forestation of the land will take place, in addition to establishing wild life parks.

Deputy Commissioner Nankana Raja Mansoor Ahmed told the state news agency that 10,000 saplings would be planted by 25,000 school children along with the prime minister to launch the tree plantation campaign.

He said the district administration had retrieved 2,500 acres of government land from illegal occupants.

