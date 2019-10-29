Earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

SWAT: Tremors were felt in Swat and its adjoining areas on Tuesday, leaving people terrified in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

As per details, people rushed out of their homes in fear as the quake hit the area.

The intensity of the earthquake was recorded 4.4 at richter magnitude scale, while its depth was 10 kilometers. However, no casualty or damage was reported.

Last week, a low-intensity earthquake jolted Mirpur and its suburban areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir with no casualties or damage.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), an earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on Richter Scale jolted AJK’s Mirpur while its depth was 20 kilometres inside the land and its epicentre was 20 kilometres away from east Bannu.

Last month, a strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude had brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The quake hit some urban and rural parts including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

As per details, the death toll of the earthquake that hit Mirpur, AJK, Zafarwal, Jhelum and other areas was recorded over 40 and at least 6,000 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms were reported damaged in the quake.

Comments

comments