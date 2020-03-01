A dangerous challenge floated on TikTok, ‘Salt Challenge’, has increased risks of life-threatening diseases including heart attack and stroke, high blood pressure, headaches, kidney stones and kidney illness.

After being heard of dangerous TikTok prank called the “skull breaker challenge” that went viral, a user poured a huge amount of salt into his mouth and seen gagging after spitting it out. This crazy act has become a trending ‘Salt Challenge’ where teens are seen pouring salt directly into their mouths from the container.

Landon, a TikTok user, published a video of him with the caption, “Someone else try this.”

Later, another TikTok user Jonathan repeated it, saying, “Salt challenge! This was disgusting.”

Despite knowing hazards of consuming salt in a huge amount, the disgusting challenge is becoming a trend on the video sharing app that can lead to cardiovascular disease such as heart attack and stroke, high blood pressure, headaches, kidney stones and kidney disease.

Dr Simran Deo at UK-based online doctor Zava told Mirror UK, “As a doctor I would strongly recommend that people do not participate in this activity. Eating too much salt is very bad for your health both immediately and in the long run.”

The doctor warned that eating too much salt can be poisonous as it raises the sodium levels in our bodies which casues intense thirst, confusion, nausea and vomiting.

“In extreme cases it can also lead to seizures, a coma or can even be fatal – as the high levels of sodium cause the brain to swell up against the inside of the skull.”

“If you think someone has swallowed too much salt, encourage them to drink water. Call the emergency services if they stop breathing, have a seizure or lose consciousness.”

“In the long term, eating too much salt in your day to day life impacts your blood pressure. This is because it makes your body retain too much water, and the strain of pumping the additional liquid around your body makes your heart work harder.

“And as well as the strain on your heart, eating too much salt can lead to cardiovascular disease such as heart attack and stroke, high blood pressure, headaches, kidney stones and kidney disease.

“UK guidelines recommend limiting your salt intake to around one teaspoon a day – but lots of foods are high in salt, so it’s worth checking the labels on things like bread, crisps, pasta sauce, sausages and breakfast cereals, and swapping to lower salt options, where possible.”

“Skull breaker challenge”

Earlier, a dangerous TikTok prank called the “skull breaker challenge” had gone viral, causing serious head injuries to people attempting it.

The challenge that first emerged in Spain involves three people standing next to each other to jump. The two outside members kick the legs of the person in the middle from under him when he jumps, throwing him off-balance where he hits his head.

A teenager at a US school sustained a concussion last week because of the prank, according to a report.

“skull breaker” challenge is the new headache in schools. Several children have been fractured. The trend is viral #skullbreakerchallenge pic.twitter.com/8CLU8etz9H — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) February 15, 2020

“They said all you got to do is jump,” Ke’Avion Hearn told a TV channel. “I jumped, they kind of kicked me out under my legs so I can’t land. All I remember is being on the floor.”

Ke’Avion was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a concussion.

