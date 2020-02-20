Agreement inked to provide quality education to girls in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: An agreement has been signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Elementary and Secondary Education Department, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to provide quality education to the children from the tribal districts, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between KP’s education department, UNDP and Unicef for giving access to girls to get quality education in merged tribal districts.

KP education minister Akbar Ayub said on the occasion that the provincial government will work on providing education opportunities to the women across the province.

He detailed that the agreement will ensure providing education to the girls in Kurram and Orakzai, whereas, the three-year project will be completed with the cost of C$7 million and 14,000 female students from tribal districts will be given quality education.

Earlier, Akbar Ayub Khan had announced that the KP government is utilising all available resources to uplift education in tribal areas and generated 2,717 vacancies for teachers during its first phase, whereas, the authorities are also working on a strategy to further generate over 1,450 positions of teachers to promote education.

