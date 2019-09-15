Tribals hold solidarity rally for oppressed of Indian Occupied Kashmir

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A rally was taken out on Sunday to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) arranged by tribal elders of South Waziristan district, Radio Pakistan reported.

Participants of the rally carrying banners and placards in their hands inscribed slogans in support of the security forces and liberation of Kashmir from the Indian clutches.

Addressing the rally, the tribal notables urged the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take notice of ongoing Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Read More: No dialogue possible with fascist, racist BJP govt: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 13, addressed a rally in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with the people of India Occupied Kashmir who have been facing a lockdown since the neighboring country illegally annexed the disputed territory.

The PM, while speaking to a charged crowd in the valley, not only repeated his resolve to raise the Kashmir issue at every forum including the United Nations but also dared the Indian premier Narendra Modi to lift the curfew and speak to a similar rally if “he can” in India-Occupied Kashmir.

Read More: Kashmiri’s will fight alongside Pakistan Armed Forces, If India imposes war: PM AJK

The PM challenged the Indian ‘fascist’ regime to lift the curfew in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and then see the reaction of the people of the valley against their illegal annexation and human rights abuses.

“Modi, his party (Bharatiya Janata Party) are following what Hitler and Nazi regime did in Germany and failed. This man (Modi) was a member of the extremist RSS (a Hindu extremist party) since childhood and believes that India is only for Hindus,” said the PM.

Read More: Rally and processions held in South Waziristan against atrocities in IoK

He maintained that the Modi regime’s brutalities and fascist tactics will only harm India in the long run in the same fashion Nazis suffered in the end due to their policies.

“My message to Modi is clear; you cannot beat Kashmiris, while my message to the world is that they should stop this new Hitler, Modi, before he harms the world peace any further.

PM Imran made it clear that Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to help the oppressed people of IOK who are today facing the 40th day of a curfew imposed by the “Indian fascist regime” and have been robbed of their lands and basic rights.

Comments

comments