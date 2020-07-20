Web Analytics
Tribesmen are closed to PM Khan’s heart: Shibli Faraz

shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Monday said inclusion of the people of erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) into the mainstream democratic process signifies a new, strong and prosperous Pakistan.

In series of tweets, he said the tribesmen are very close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and he has a firm resolve to empower them.

The minister congratulated the brave and valiant people of erstwhile FATA on completion of one year of democratic process there.

 He said giving the tribesmen the right to have lawyer, argument and appeal is a change.

Shibli Faraz hoped that in days to come, they will have more good news and opportunities to progress.

On Feb 6, last year, the National Finance Commission had set up a working group to determine the fiscal share of FATA that would be headed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

