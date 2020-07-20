ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Monday said inclusion of the people of erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) into the mainstream democratic process signifies a new, strong and prosperous Pakistan.

In series of tweets, he said the tribesmen are very close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and he has a firm resolve to empower them.

The minister congratulated the brave and valiant people of erstwhile FATA on completion of one year of democratic process there.

بہادر اور غیور قبائلی عوام کو سابق فاٹامیں جمہوری عمل کے ایک سال کی تکمیل پر مبارک پیش کرتے ہیں۔گزشتہ سال اس دن محب وطن قبائلی عوام کو ان کی لازوال قربانیوں اور استقامت کا ثمر ووٹ کے حق کی صورت ملا تھا۔آنے والے وقت میں انہیں مزید خوشیاں، خوشخبریاں اور ترقی کے امکانات میسرآئیں گے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) July 20, 2020

He said giving the tribesmen the right to have lawyer, argument and appeal is a change.

Shibli Faraz hoped that in days to come, they will have more good news and opportunities to progress.

On Feb 6, last year, the National Finance Commission had set up a working group to determine the fiscal share of FATA that would be headed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

