Tribute paid to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed on martyrdom anniversary: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has paid tribute to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on martyrdom anniversary, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a message posted on Twitter with the hashtag ‘Our Martyrs Our Heroes’, the ISPR said that Major Shabbir Shaheed was a recipient of the Sword of Honour besides also getting Sitara-i-Jurat for his bravery during the 1965 war.

Tribute 2 Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, NH, recipient of Sword of Honour, SJ in 65, NH in 71. He symbolises valour & patriotism. His heroic actions in 65 & 71 wars remind us, it’s not numbers but faith, devotion & courage in adversity which make nations triumph#OurMartyrsOurHeroes — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 5, 2020



“He symbolizes valour and patriotism. His heroic actions in 65 & 71 wars remind us, it’s not numbers but faith, devotion & courage in adversity which make nations triumph,” the army’s media wing said in a tweet.

Major Shabbir Sharif embraced martyrdom on 6th December 1971, while defending the motherland in the Sulemanki Sector on the western front. He and his men destroyed four enemy tanks and held two Indian battalions at bay by killing 43 soldiers.

Major Shabbir Shaheed was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Haider during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Major Shabbir Sharif was born on 28 April 1943 in Kunjah, Gujrat District. He was commissioned into the Frontier Force Regiment on 19 April 1964. He embraced martyrdom by a direct hit in the afternoon of 6 December 1971.

