Tributes pour in for Zara Abid after tragic death in PIA plane crash
Supermodel Zara Abid has been presumed dead as she was also on board the ill-fated flight PK 8303 aircraft that crashed near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Friday.
The passengers’ list of the flight shows a passenger by the name of Zara Abid boarded the plane.
Except two survivors Zafar Masud and Muhammad Zubair, all 97 passengers and crew members of the aircraft that crashed into a residential area near Karachi airport were confirmed dead.
A flood of tributes poured in on social media from celebrities and fans for the 28-year-old model to express their grief and sorrow over her demise.
View this post on Instagram
Today Pakistan lost the gorgeous Zara Abid, a person so full of life and vitality, that no image could contain her. She was beautiful inside and out and it has been a privilege to have known her. May Allah keep her safe in heaven. My deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. Tapu
View this post on Instagram
Zara…probably the only model i’ve worked with so many times that I can’t remember the count….I remember the first time we met….I was new to the industry….had zero clue how things worked….From that day on, zara was someone who was a guide, a friend, someone you could confide in……I would joke with her how she taught me new punjabi slang each time I saw her….and we would literally fall down with fits of laughter…usually we were the only ones punctual on the set….waiting hours for others to show up and she would fight with me over it…. Zara was aboard the unfortunate #PK8303 today….I pray with all my heart she survives…..praying she is okay As tears roll down my cheeks I can hear Zara saying “Kamini…itni jaldi bula liya mujhe!!!” 💔 #pk8303 #zaraabid #prayingformyfriend
Photographers and brands she worked with shared she was a thorough professional and a punctual model.
View this post on Instagram
Zara and I won our biggest awards this year, together, at the Hum style awards, in January. It was her first award, ever. That was the last time I met her and the only time I got to really connect with her. It was me who presented the award to her, along with the two Tariqs. She was weeping with joy on stage when she received her award and I remember hugging her tightly and saying baby, you deserve this so much. She was too overwhelmed with emotion, to talk much on stage. A little later I received my award and had tears in my eyes during my speech as well. You see we both knew what these awards meant for us. They meant more than anyone could imagine. We both met backstage right after, and shared this overwhelming experience together. After some hugging and sobbing, we fixed our faces and took these beautiful photos. This is how I’ll always remember you Zara. Smiling, warm, vulnerable and happy, celebrating the fruit of your hard work. I didn’t know you too well but the amazing things we are all hearing about you from your friends tell us what a wonderful, kind soul you were. You worked hard to support your family and had big dreams, some of which you were able to catch…. but you left us too soon. We will not forget this day… this horrific reminder of how unpredictable life is. Praying for your soul and for your family, along with the families of all those departed. May Allah give them strength. Rest in eternal peace, beautiful. Fly high in the heavens. You must have done a lot of things right to be blessed with departing on Jumma tul Widah. . . @zaraabidofficial #rip #gonetoosoon #pia #planecrash #throwback
View this post on Instagram
Dear Zara, I didn't know you personally, but I am deeply saddened and completely shattered by the news of your loss. Fly high up there in heaven 💔 In these moments of loss, words are useless. I really cannot express the heartfelt sorrow that I feel for the passing of all those precious people who lost their lives in this traumatic incident yesterday. Rest in Heaven 🖤🥺
The tributes show Zara was a beautiful human inside out.
View this post on Instagram
I remember Asim and I screaming our lungs out when you won this award cause you were our favourite and we admired your work so much. You were always so quiet and sweet with this beautiful smile and you brought such a fire to the ramp. I’m just glad I told you how awesome you were when you were here with us. May Allah give you the highest place in jannah Zara.
View this post on Instagram
– #PK8303 Jummah tul Wida, Friday, 22.5.2020. A day that will be forever etched in my memory as one of the most saddening, most horrific days of my life. I’ve had the opportunity of getting to know @zaraabidofficial up close and personally. She lit up every room she walked into with her bright, ear-to-ear smile, her carefree laugh and her warm, welcoming personality. She had eyes that glistened of promise and honesty, and she always knew what she wanted from her life- she wanted more. A driven, beautiful, talented being, who welcomed everyone she knew with warm hugs. The pride of our fashion industry, who redefined conventional beauty standards and left her mark where ever she stepped foot. It is indeed a sad day, and I’m hoping we could all spare a while to pray for Zara Abid, her family and for all of the people affected by the devastating crash yesterday. Always in power, Zara! Always.♥️
The model’s best friend, Abeer Rizvi reminisced fond memories with her by sharing photos and videos on Instagram.