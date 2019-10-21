Trilateral Diplomatic Workshop kicks off

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood inaugurated a trilateral workshop for diplomats from Afghanistan, China, and Pakistan at the Foreign Service Academy, Islamabad on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Chinese and Afghan deputy heads of mission as well as senior officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Other notable dignitaries were also present at the occasion.

A total of 39 diplomats from three countries will attend the two-week workshop.

While welcoming the diplomats from China and Afghanistan, Mahmood underscored the importance of deepening cooperation under the rubric of Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue, which is pivotal to advancing the shared goals of peace and security, trade and economic development and regional connectivity and prosperity.

He urged the young diplomats to further fortify this trilateral cooperation in the years to come.

Highlighting the multi-faceted and all-weather strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China, the foreign secretary said that Pakistan was committed to expand and deepen cooperation in the field of education, technology and innovation.

He said that Pakistan was one of the earliest participants in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), BRI’s flagship project, had made enormous progress.

