Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia resolute to enhance trilateral cooperation

NEW YORK: Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia held a trilateral meeting in New York to discuss ways to enhance cooperation on a broad range of issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad of Malaysia participated in the trilateral talks representing their respective states.

The meeting also exchanged views on regional and global developments and trends, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey held the first ministerial trilateral meeting at the sidelines of the 14th OIC Summit in Jeddah in May this year.

Keeping in view the magnitude of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan, Malaysia, and Turkey, the three Foreign Ministers had decided to hold a trilateral summit meeting on sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session at a prior event.

Google Trends has released the list of most searched United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) leaders and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has a spot in it.

According to Google Trends, the Pakistani Prime Minister ranked second most searched UNGA leader on Google, beating his Indian counterpart by three places, who ranked fifth.

