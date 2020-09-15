Web Analytics
Trophy hunting of trout in Kaghan Valley on the cards

kaghan valley

PESHAWAR: The local administration has imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of trout fish for two years to protect the rare species that is fast disappearing due to illegal fishing in Kunhar River and Saiful Malook lake.

The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) is planning to introduce the trophy hunting of the endangered species in scenic Kaghan Valley, due to which the ban has been put in place.

The valley is famous for its rivers, lakes and glaciers that provide the perfect environment for trout.

Speaking during ARY News’ morning programme Bakhabar Savera, Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, and Cooperatives Mohibullah Khan said the government has imposed a ban on trout fishing due to its breeding season.

He said the ban is aimed at saving not only female fishes that carry hundreds of thousands of eggs but also their hatchlings. A female fish can spawn 100,000 to 500,000 eggs, he elaborated.

The minister said trout fishing in Kunhar River is banned since the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) was set up as hotels and restaurants sale trout that is supplied by hatcheries.

