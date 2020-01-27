Two killed as speeding truck hit motorcycle in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: Two people were killed as a speeding truck hit a motorcycle at Mehran Highway in Khairpur district of the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the accident occurred in Faiz Ganj taluka of the Khairpur district as a speeding truck hit a motorcycle, killing two people.

The truck driver was able to run away from the crime scene. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The authorities confiscated the truck and initiated a search for the driver.

On January 24, at least three people died and 10 others sustained injuries in a road accident in Hub.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred due to head-on collision among passenger bus and a truck near Gaddani morr in Hub, resulting in the killing of three people.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies and injured to nearby medical facility.

