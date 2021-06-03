Truck loaded with dead chickens seized by police in Okara

OKARA: Okara police confiscated a truck loaded with dead chickens to transport the stocks for allegedly selling the hazardous meat in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A truck loaded with dead chicken packed in bags was seized by police that is being transported from a local poultry farm to Lahore. Three persons including the driver of the truck were also arrested.

According to police, the accused told that they purchased the stock of dead chicken at low prices from a poultry farm to sell the meat in Lahore.

The police officials began a manhunt for the suspected owner of the poultry farm after being spotted by the arrested men.

Earlier in March, a gang involved in selling dead poultry chickens to marriage halls and restaurants had been arrested by Punjab police.

The Punjab police and livestock department jointly with ARY’s Team Zimmedar Kaun had carried out a raid at different shops in Sahiwal city and caught two people red-handed while selling dead poultry birds.

The suspects used to sell dead chickens to restaurants and marriage halls for Rs100 per bird.

The police had registered cases against the accused and started probe.

