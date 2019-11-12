Truck-motorcycle collision leaves four dead in Mirpurkhas
DIGRI: Road accident in Digri, Mirpurkhas claimed at least four lives, ARY News reported on Tuesday.
As per details, four people including two men, a woman, and a girl were reported dead in a collision between a motorcycle and truck at Nagan Stop, Digri, Mirpurkhas.
The driver of the truck fled from the scene. Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted bodies to a nearby hospital for autopsy.
In a separate road accident in Badin, yesterday, at least six members of a family, including children and women were reported dead.
Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Police sources said that the ill-fated family was travelling in their car when the vehicle overturned near Talhar area of Badin.
The officials had said that probably, over speeding was the cause behind the accident.