Horrific video: Truck reverses off 80-foot cliff before bursting into flames

In a horrific accident, a giant 200-ton dumper truck reversed off an 80-foot cliff and burst into flames soon after crashing into the open pit at the iron ore mine in Sverdlovsk region of Russia.

Fortunately, the unnamed driver managed to escape the vehicle following the terrifying manoeuvre which was reported on Wednesday. He received minor injuries in the horrific accident.

In a video that went viral on social media, the truck can be seen slowly reversing towards the edge at the Kachkanarsky Ore Mining and Processing Plant in the Sverdlovsk region.

Footage shows the edge of the cliff crumble under the weight of the truck as it positioned itself to release the load into the pit.

The truck plummets to the ground and crashes into a cloud of dust before smoke is seen billowing out of the engine, followed by flames shooting up, Mail Online reported.

A spokesman from the plant said, “As a result of the accident, the dump truck overturned. The driver who escaped the vehicle is alive.”

“He received first aid, the employee is under the supervision of (medical) specialists. The plant is examining the reasons for the accident. The facility is operating normally.”

