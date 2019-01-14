Trump appears to claim that Pakistan is in the Middle East

TEXAS: In what is being seen as a geographical faux pas, US President Donald Trump appeared to suggest during a meeting with border patrol officials that Pakistan is located in the Middle East.

It happened when a border official from South Texas told Trump that officials had apprehended two Pakistanis at the border last week, reported the Newsweek.

“Yesterday we had 450 apprehensions, Mr. President. Out of that, 133 from countries other than the Central American countries and Mexico. India, we apprehended some Pakistanis, some from Romania, on and on and on,” the border official told Trump.

“How many Pakistanis?” Trump asked. “Two yesterday,” the border official replied. “So far this sector has apprehended folks from 41 different countries. Just yesterday we apprehended 133 people from countries other than Central America and Mexico. That includes individuals from India, China, Pakistan, Romania, Ecuador, Nicaragua, on and on and on,” the border guard reiterated, this time addressing the cameras.

“So they apprehended people from the Middle East and they do it all the time,” Trump said, apparently unaware that none of the countries listed by the border guard are in the Middle East.

WATCH

Video source: The Newsweek

Pakistan’s new ambassador to the United States, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, presented his credentials to the President Trump at a ceremony at the White House on Saturday. Trump said that he wants to explore opportunities for the two countries to work closely together and to renew their partnership.

Trump on Jan 3 said he looks forward to meeting the new leadership in Pakistan, underlining that his country wants a “great relationship” with the long-time ally.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Trump asserted that a meeting with the new leadership in Pakistan would be held soon.

He informed the participants of the meeting that his administration has initiated peace talks with the Taliban. The US president urged other countries, specifically Russia, Pakistan, and India, to get more involved in the war in Afghanistan.

Last year, on Jan 1 Trump strongly criticized Pakistan, announcing a cut in the aid provided to the country.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Trump said in the tweet.

