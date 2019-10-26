Web Analytics
Trump takes swipe at Apple over iPhone button

WASHINGTON:  United States President Donald Trump took a swipe at Apple chief Tim Cook with a Tweet lamenting the removal of the iPhone home button.

“To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!” he tweeted Friday.

Trump switched from an Android mobile to an iPhone in March 2017, the same year Apple dropped the physical home button from its top models.

This earlier shift seemed to be the target of presidential ire, rather Apple’s latest iPhone 11 release in September.

It is not the first time Trump has cast a critical eye over the tech giant’s design choices.

“I cannot believe that Apple didn’t come out with a larger screen IPhone. Samsung is stealing their business. STEVE JOBS IS SPINNING IN GRAVE,” he tweeted in September 2013.

It also comes after a gaffe in March when he referred to Cook as “Tim Apple”.

Trump later claimed the naming was deliberate and a “time saving” measure

