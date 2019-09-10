WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the relationship between Pakistan and India is ‘less heated’ than it was two weeks ago and once again offered to mediate between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “India and Pakistan are having a conflict over Kashmir as you know. I think [it] is a little bit less heated right now than [what] it was two weeks ago.”

“I get along with both countries very well,” Trump said, adding “I am willing to help them if they want. They know that. That [offer] is out there.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abolished Article 370 of the constitution which granted special status to the occupied valley on August 5.

Last month, the US president had offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir dispute.

Trump said he would do his best “to meditate or do something” regarding the tensions between India and Pakistan over the disputed Himalayan region.

