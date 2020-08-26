US political commentator and Donald Trump supporter Tomi Lahren’s video wherein she described Trump’s wisdom as that of an ‘ullu’, has gone viral on social media and people are having a laugh at her expense.

The video message, originally to muster up support from Indian diaspora in favour of Trump for yet another term in upcoming elections, backfired and got lost in translation as the term ullu, literally translated to ‘owl’, connotes a person of idiotic ideas and stupidity in Urdu and Hindi languages.

Lehren’s video started with the praise for Trump and his ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign. However, by the end of the video she concluded by saying that Donald Trump was wise as an owl, and to attract the attention of Indians settled in the US, she went ahead and said, “Or as you guys would say in Hindi – President Trump is wise like an Ullu.”

Twitter users have come up with a variety of responses on this. Some too hilarious to overlook.

One of them said, “talking heads will say anything for money,” and that “they will take on topics they know nothing about and not do the necessary research.”

One of the responders also thought that it was ‘perfect’ as in India the word ‘Ullu’ is used to describe “a foolish person.”

Which is perfect because in India, Ullu or an owl is used to describe a foolish person. — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) August 25, 2020

Tomi lahren: President trump is Wise like an ulloo.

President trump: O Tere 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ku1vFOWMrN — قطب‌ (@qutuba) August 25, 2020

watch tomi lahren call donald trump an uloo 🤣🤣 https://t.co/DCEadm6SlS — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) August 25, 2020

