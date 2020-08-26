Trump supporter calls him wise as ‘Ullu’; video goes viral
US political commentator and Donald Trump supporter Tomi Lahren’s video wherein she described Trump’s wisdom as that of an ‘ullu’, has gone viral on social media and people are having a laugh at her expense.
The video message, originally to muster up support from Indian diaspora in favour of Trump for yet another term in upcoming elections, backfired and got lost in translation as the term ullu, literally translated to ‘owl’, connotes a person of idiotic ideas and stupidity in Urdu and Hindi languages.
My fellow Indians, Tomi Lahren thanks you for your support for Trump and his MAGA agenda.
If you’re wise, you’ll watch until the end 🦉 #IndiansForTrump #MAGA2020 #maga #RNC2020 #rnc #Modi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/06MjXSL7lK
— Ali-Asghar Abedi (@AbediAA) August 24, 2020
Lehren’s video started with the praise for Trump and his ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign. However, by the end of the video she concluded by saying that Donald Trump was wise as an owl, and to attract the attention of Indians settled in the US, she went ahead and said, “Or as you guys would say in Hindi – President Trump is wise like an Ullu.”
Twitter users have come up with a variety of responses on this. Some too hilarious to overlook.
Which is perfect because in India, Ullu or an owl is used to describe a foolish person.
— karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) August 25, 2020
Tomi lahren: President trump is Wise like an ulloo.
President trump: O Tere 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ku1vFOWMrN
— قطب (@qutuba) August 25, 2020
watch tomi lahren call donald trump an uloo 🤣🤣 https://t.co/DCEadm6SlS
— Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) August 25, 2020