Trump says he is ‘least racist’ person anywhere

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump brushed off accusations of racism Tuesday as he refused to back down in his war of words with prominent black and minority left-leaning leaders.

“I am the least racist person anywhere in the world,” he told reporters at the White House.

Over the past two weeks Trump has laid into four non-white progressive women with seats in the House, a respected black lawmaker representing Baltimore and a prominent civil rights activist.

His attacks have drawn criticism that Trump is stoking America’s racial divisions as he appeals to his white working-class base ahead of next year’s election.

Trump had accused the four first-term congresswomen — who are of Hispanic, Arab, Somali and African American origin — of having “love” for US “enemies like Al-Qaeda.”

Asked by a reporter whether he was concerned that many people saw his comments as racist, Trump had said: “It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me.”

