Trump says having ‘extended meeting’ with Xi at G20 summit

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he had a positive phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and that they will hold an “extended meeting” next week at the G20 summit.

Trump’s tweet set a more upbeat tone for his talks with Xi at the summit in Japan after growing questions over whether the world’s two leading economies will be able to resolve their differences and end an extended trade war.

“Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting,” Trump said.

In addition to trade, Xi and Trump are expected to discuss US-led efforts to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal.

Ahead of the G20, which is being held in Osaka, Japan, Xi will make the first visit to North Korea by a Chinese president in 14 years.

