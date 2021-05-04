Former US president Trump’s ‘infamous’ tweets being sold as NFTs

WASHINGTON: In a surprising incident, a group of college students is selling thousands of former United States (US) president Donald Trump’s most “infamous” tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and donating the profit to charitable institutions.

According to reports, some students have been re-engineering Donald Trump’s old tweets as NFTs. Theodore Horn, Jackie Ni and Jason Yu set up a website called Drumpfs in April as part of a larger company called Strategic Meme Group (SMG).

In just over a month’s time, the website has managed to collect over 46,000 tweets as NFTs and raised $6,000 for charitable organisations.

“I’d say we’ve got 99% of them [Trump’s tweets]. Most of his political tweets are all there,” Theodore Horn told Now This.

“We kind of need to remind people that these Trump tweets — a lot of them are really bad, and we thought, why don’t we try to make some money off of his tweets and donate all the funds to charities so that the people that were hurt by these tweets can benefit,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Donald Trump wrote many erratic and eccentric tweets in his four-year tenure. Some of them went viral and gave netizens a good laugh and some of them courted a lot of controversy and criticism.

