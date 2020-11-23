Trying to run KCR again is nothing but mere eyewash: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Jamat e Islami Karachi emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said Monday that running Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) is nothing but an eyewash to dupe Karachiites, ARY News reported.

Where is the Rs1,100 billion package approved for Karachi uplift, Hafiz Naeem asked, stressing that these old tricks will not work to deceive people of the port city anymore.

JI Karachi chief said his party worked towards the development of the port city with a vision but those who proclaim to bring about change have actually stolen the morsel from the hands of poor.

Today the youth of Karachi is jobless, said Hafiz Naeem during the Awami Baithak (Public meeting) the party held today.

Furthermore, on the Covid-19 situation as the country fights the second wave of the global pandemic, Naeem said incumbent governments need to take practical and concrete steps to resist the spread.

He noted as well that patients admitted in the state hospitals for Covid treatment are not being taken care of adequately.

JI Karachi emir said the party will hold weekly public meetings to highlight issues the Karachiites face for their redressal.

Separately, the advisor to Prime Minister on finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired Monday the price monitoring committee huddle over video link noting a weekly slash in some essential commodities’ prices.

Prices of flour, sugar, and onions have come reported reduction according to the weekly report, however, it was noted that other essential commodities: tomatoes, poultry etc have jumped notably. The huddle monitored the prices of ghee and vegetables to remain unchanged.

The data discussed was furnished by the Pakistan Board of Statistics as its weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI).

