Tsunami warning system installed in coastal town of Gwadar port

GWADAR: A Tsunami warning system has been installed in Gwadar port’s coastal town by the Meteorological Department that will raise siren alarms for destructive sea waves within a radius of 1.5 kilometres, ARY News reported on Friday.

The siren system has been installed by the Meteorological Department in Pasni town of Gwadar port for raising alarms for a Tsunami caused by an earthquake or volcanic eruption.

According to the officials, the people within a radius of one and a half kilometres will be warned of Tsunami after the activation of the siren system.

Moreover, the Met Department will also be built a 4,000-square-foot Tsunami Shelter Home in Pasni with the cooperation of Japan where one part will be reserved for women and the other for men.

It may be noted here that the country has installed Tsunami warning systems at different coastal areas including Rehri Goth and Karachi’s Keamari which costs Rs35 million each. In Balochistan, three siren systems to get alarmed for the destructive sea wave were installed in Pasni, Ormara and Gwadar.

Comments

comments