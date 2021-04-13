TTP terrorist killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday killed an active Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist Pir alias Asad during an operation in Ladha, South Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Security forces conducted an operation in Ladha, South Waziristan, on the reported presence of terrorists.

During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist named Pir alias Asad was shot dead.

Terrorist, Asad was an active member of TTP’s Baitullah Mehsud group in Ladha from 2006, said the ISPR, adding that the TTP terrorist remained actively involved in terror activities.

Read more: Four terrorists killed in Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

In one such operation on April 3, TTP terrorist Ashraf Ullah alias Toofani during in Boya, North Waziristan. Terrorist Ashraf Ullah was an active terrorist of TTP, the ISPR said.

The TTP terrorist was involved in target killing, terrorist activities against Security Forces, extortion and planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Comments

comments