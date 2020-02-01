Entertainment associations ask studios, actors to halt filming

BEIJING: China’s two entertainment industry associations have asked studios and actors to halt filming activity due to the coronavirus outbreak, a statement said on Saturday.

The statement was signed by the China Alliance of Radio, Film and Television Production Committee and an affiliated Chinese actors’ association.

Earlier this week, a film “Enter the Fat Dragon” premiered via video streaming, makers after plans for the film’s premiere in cinemas were affected by the outbreak of coronavirus.

It was be the second film to debut online because of the outbreak following Huanxi Media Group’s decision to premiere “Lost in Russia” on Bytedance’s online platforms.

That decision drew protests from Chinese cinemas and film studios.

In its latest figures, China’s National Health Commission said there were 2,102 new confirmed infections in China on Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 11,791. Around two dozen other countries have reported confirmed cases of the virus.

Nearly 10,000 flights have been suspended since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, according to travel and data analytics firm Cirium, illustrating concerns about a slowdown in economic activity in China and elsewhere.

