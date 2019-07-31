ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that Pakistan highly valued its close relations of friendship with Tunisia, which were based on shared faith, culture and heritage.

The president was talking to outgoing Tunisian Ambassador Adel Elarbi, who paid a farewell call on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan and Tunisia had common interests on various international issues, which was reflected in their common stance at the international fora.

The resident said despite political goodwill and closeness, the bilateral trade was not commensurate to the true potential.

The president congratulated the ambassador on successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and appreciated his efforts for enhancing the relations between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, talking to a delegation of Ministry of Information and Technology, led by the Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, President Alvi said, “Knowledge-economy is a pre-requisite to the comprehensive development of Pakistan for which we must provide distant learning to our populace who could not afford formal education and ensure its high quality.”

He said, “We must, therefore, prepare ourselves to reap the benefits of artificial intelligence and minimize its perils.”

