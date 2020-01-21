Turkey deports 10 illegal Pakistani immigrants

ISLAMABAD: Turkey has deported 10 illegal Pakistan immigrants and handed them over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Ten Pakistanis who were illegally residing in Turkey have arrived in Islamabad. The persons were immediately shifted to passport cell after being taken into custody by FIA immigration officials at the airport.

Earlier on January 9, more than 60 illegal Pakistani immigrants deported from Turkey had arrived in Islamabad. The deported Pakistanis from Turkey were taken into custody by the authorities after their arrival at the airport.

The authorities have released 38 passengers after verification of travel documents, whereas, 26 were detained and shifted to passport cell of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation.

In December last year, Turkey had deported 17 Pakistanis who were residing illegally in the country.

The deportees had reached Islamabad via Riyadh through a flight of Turkish Airlines XY-315. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) transferred 12 deportees to the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell as they entered Turkey through illegal means and no record was found during immigration. Meanwhile, the rest were allowed to go to their homes.

