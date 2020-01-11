Turkey expresses solidarity with Pakistan after Quetta blast

Turkey has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a terrorist attack in Quetta yesterday, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The grief was expressed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who telephoned his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Read More: PM Imran summons report on ‘cowardly terrorist attack’ in Quetta

Turkish Foreign Minister condemned the terrorist act and expressed solidarity with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism. He also appreciated Pakistan’s endeavors and expressed Turkey’s support to all efforts for promoting peace and stability in the region.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the regional situation, with a particular focus on recent developments in the Middle East

Read More: 15 martyred, several injured as blast hits mosque in Quetta

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shared his assessment of the situation following his recent visit to Iraq.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi informed Mevlut Cavusoglu of his upcoming visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia for consultations with a view to reducing tensions and supporting efforts for the preservation of peace in the region.

Comments

comments