Turkey to hold migrant summit remotely with France, Germany

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the latest migration crisis with his French and German counterparts remotely because of the coronavirus, Turkish state media reported Friday.

Erdogan had said earlier this week he would hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in Istanbul on March 17.

But because of the growing spread of COVID-19, the summit would now be via teleconference, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The meeting was to address the crisis which began after Turkey decided last month to re-open its border for refugees seeking to reach Europe.

Thousands of migrants then massed on Turkey’s border with Greece, where Greek authorities used tear gas and water cannon during skirmishes against people trying to enter the country.

The move sparked a row with Brussels, as well as a war of words with neighbouring Greece.

Turkey hosts some four million refugees — most of them Syrians — and is demanding greater help in dealing with the conflict in Syria and its humanitarian consequences.

