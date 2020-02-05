A Boeing 737 plane with 177 onboard skidded off the runway at a Turkish airport and broke into three pieces, injuring at least 52 persons in the horrifying accident.

The incident took place at Sabiha Gokcen airport in Istanbul in very wet weather on Wednesday afternoon where an internal flight of Pegasus Airlines from Izmir to Istanbul skidded off the runway, broke into three pieces and bursts into flames.

The onboard injured passengers were evacuated from the plane and fortunately no death was reported so far in the incident, whereas, the blaze was doused by the firefighters.

Many footages show the damaged Boeing 737 plane and passengers including 12 children were seen being evacuated through the cracks.

The Transportation Ministry in its said the accident was the result of a rough landing and no one has been killed but at least 41 people sustained injuries.

According to NTV report, that some passengers are believed to be stuck on the plane but officials are currently helping them, while the majority of passengers were able to exit the plane by themselves.

The report said the plane skidded off the runway and crashed into a road. The landing caused damage to the aircraft’s fuselage which appears to have broken into three pieces.

Following the accident, many flights have been diverted to Istanbul’s main airport from Sabiha Gokcen as the Sabiha Gokcen’s runway has been shut down.

Comments

comments