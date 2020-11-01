Web Analytics
Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir visits Army Museum Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Renowned Turkish chef, restaurateur and social media sensation Burak Ozdemir visited the Army Museum in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Burak Özdemir, famous for his unique cooking style, arrived in Pakistan on Saturday on a four-day visit.

Ozdemir started his tour of the museum from a sculpture of Quaid Azam awarding a national emblem to an Army unit.

He also visited various war galleries, weapons and equipment.

The Turkish chef took a special interest in Indian military equipment that was captured by the Pakistan Army in various wars, including the jeep of an Indian general.

Burak Özdemir will be visiting Murree, Nathia Gully and other tourist spots during his four-day stay in Pakistan.

Read More: Famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir arrives in Pakistan

The 26-year-old Turkish chef announced that he will soon open a restaurant in Pakistan.

The chef with over 4.5 million followers on social media also visited Islamabad’s Ehsas Panahgah on Saturday where he helped the staff with cooking the food.

