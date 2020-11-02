Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir all praise for Pakistani food

Renowned Turkish chef, restaurateur and social media sensation Burak Ozdemir on Monday travelled up to Pakistan’s scenic Murree hills during his four-day trip to explore different parts of the country.

Burak Özdemir, famous for his unique cooking style, visited hill station Bhurbhan and expressed his love for delicious Pakistani foods.

In a post, Ozdemir said that he is feeling great being in Pakistan and also announced to promote the natural beauty of Pakistan.

The chef with over 4.5 million followers on social media also posted a picture with the flag of Kashmir.

Burak Özdemir had arrived in Pakistan on Saturday on a four-day visit.

The Turkish chef visited the Army Museum in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Ozdemir started his tour of the museum from a sculpture of Quaid Azam awarding a national emblem to an Army unit.

He visited various war galleries, weapons and equipment.

The Turkish chef took a special interest in Indian military equipment that was captured by the Pakistan Army in various wars, including the jeep of an Indian general.

The 26-year-old Turkish chef had also announced that he will soon open a restaurant in Pakistan.

