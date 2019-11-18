Turkish commander lauds Pak Army’s role in regional peace in meeting with COAS

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Turkish Armed Forces (CGS) General Yasar Guler met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

Regional security environment and steps to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Army’s role for peace and stability in the region.

