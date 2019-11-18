Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Turkish commander lauds Pak Army’s role in regional peace in meeting with COAS

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Turkish Armed Forces (CGS) General Yasar Guler met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

Regional security environment and steps to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Army’s role for peace and stability in the region.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

New Sri Lankan president thanks PM Khan for ‘warm wishes’ on poll win

Pakistan

NADRA reserves Friday for women only

Pakistan

Pakistan to host Istanbul Process meeting on countering religious intolerance next…

Pakistan

Current account deficit shrinks by 63pc: Hafeez Sheikh


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close