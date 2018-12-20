Turkish Defence Minister arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Minister of Defence Hulusi Akar reached Islamabad Wednesday night on a two-day long visit.

As per details, Akar was received at the Nur Khan Airbase by Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami and Turkey’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Mustafa Yurdakul.

Sources informed that the Turkish defence minister will call on the top civil and military brass of Pakistan during his visit.

Earlier this week, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and invited him to visit Turkey.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways and means to further enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The Turkish minister congratulated the prime minister on behalf of Turkish leadership on being elected and assuming the office of the country’s chief executive.

He also conveyed Turkish president’s felicitation message to the prime minister and assured all possible support of Turkey to Pakistan. He also invited PM Khan to visit Turkey.

Mr Khan expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of Pak-Turkish bilateral relations. He extended an invitation to the Turkish president and other leaders to visit Pakistan.

Comments

comments