Turkish delegation slated to visit Pakistan today for investment prospects

ISLAMABAD: In its possible endeavour to invest in expanding Pakistani business market, the Turkish delegation is awaited to reach Pakistan tomorrow to deliberate over the aspects with the host country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Turkish delegation, to assess its business and investment prospects in Pakistan, is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister, among other key government heads.

The Civil Aviation Authority has green-lighted the expected special flight tomorrow to land in Islamabad citing the request from ministry for overseas Pakistani.

It may be noted that the Turkish lobby group is visiting Pakistan on the invitation by the overseas ministry.

The civil aviation authority has issued a notification to that effect, approving of the anticipated flight slated to land in the national capital.

READ: Turkey offers running Tram Service in Karachi

Earlier last month, Turkey offered to launch tram service in the port city of Pakistan, in a meeting of Turkish Consul General with the Administrator of Karachi.

Turkish Consul General Mr. Tolga Ucak had called on Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani little over a month ago and discussed with him bilateral matters of mutual interest and cooperation.

Consul General Tolga Ucak said that his country was ready to extend cooperation for running a tram service in Karachi on M.A. Jinnah Road from Mereweather Tower to Numaish roundabout.

Turkey could also help the metropolis for a tram service at I.I. Chundrigar Road of the city, Turkish diplomat said.

Comments

comments