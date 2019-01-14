ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Turkey’s state-run railways company visited the Ministry of Pakistan Railways (PR) in Islamabad on Monday, ARY News reported.

A five-member delegation met Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. According to PR spokesperson, the visiting delegation expressed interest for investment in Pakistan.

Rasheed apprised the delegation of the policies of the Pakistan Railways. He also invited the delegation to invest in Pakistan. He said both the countries had brotherly relations. ‘Turk companies must come here and make an investment.”

Pakistan will also acquire benefit from the experience of Turkey and it will be beneficial for economies of both the countries, the minister added.

The delegation will stay in the country for five days, meet officials and inspect infrastructure of the Pakistan Railways for prospective investment.

On Jan 12, Rasheed had announced that police will begin checking tickets at all railway stations across the country within 15 days, ARY News reported.

During a press conference in Lahore, Rasheed announced that 20 new trains, instead of 15, will be inaugurated in 2019. “A new railway station is being built in interior Sindh. 200 shops will also be constructed on the station.”

He added that a 24 hour ticketing system has proved to be profitable and anyone who purchases a ticket three months in advance might be given some discount as well. “The profit amounted to 39,000 tickets in one month due to round the clock ticket service. Two new freight trains will start operating from tomorrow.”

