Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Turkish FM inaugurates new consulate building in Karachi

Turkish FM new consulate building Karachi

KARACHI: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, inaugurated Turkey’s new consulate building in Karachi on Thursday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Çavuşoğlu said the new building is a symbol of Turkey-Pakistan friendship, which will be further strengthened in the days to come.

He said the Turkish Consulate in Karachi will continue to play its role in enhancing the commercial value of the port city.

Çavuşoğlualso visited the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the South Asian Muslim state, and laid a floral wreath on his grave.

Read: President Alvi confers Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish FM

“I commemorate with respect and mercy Quaid-i-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah, one of the chief architects of Turkey-Pakistan friendship,” Çavuşoğlu said in a tweet.

Earlier, Turkey’s top diplomat met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House and discussed issues relating to bilateral cooperation.

Image

Çavuşoğlu said the Turkish people have a special place in the hearts of Pakistani people.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Petroleum industry records 6pc drop in local production

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore today

Pakistan

Ravi project to provide residential facilities of international standard: PM Imran

Pakistan

NA standing committee summons NAB chairman for Broadsheet case briefing


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close