Turkish FM inaugurates new consulate building in Karachi

KARACHI: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, inaugurated Turkey’s new consulate building in Karachi on Thursday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Çavuşoğlu said the new building is a symbol of Turkey-Pakistan friendship, which will be further strengthened in the days to come.

He said the Turkish Consulate in Karachi will continue to play its role in enhancing the commercial value of the port city.

Çavuşoğlualso visited the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the South Asian Muslim state, and laid a floral wreath on his grave.

“I commemorate with respect and mercy Quaid-i-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah, one of the chief architects of Turkey-Pakistan friendship,” Çavuşoğlu said in a tweet.

Earlier, Turkey’s top diplomat met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House and discussed issues relating to bilateral cooperation.

Çavuşoğlu said the Turkish people have a special place in the hearts of Pakistani people.

