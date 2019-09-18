Turkish journalists briefed about Indian ceasefire violations along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Turkish journalists’ delegation visited Muzaffarabad and Chakhoti on Wednesday, Inter-Services-Public Relations reported.

According to ISPR, the delegation was briefed about Indian ceasefire violations targeting civil population along Line of Control.

The delegation also met with the victims of recent Indian ceasefire violations.

Later, the delegation visited Central Press Club Muzaffarabad and interacted with local journalists.

Earlier on Monday, a group of Turkish journalists visited ISPR office in Rawalpindi.

According to ISPR, the delegation was briefed about Pakistan-India February 27 standoff and situation along Line of Control (LoC).

“The delegation was also briefed about working boundary and human rights violations in under siege Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), said a press release.

