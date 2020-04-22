Turkish plane carrying protective gears lands at Islamabad airport

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: A plane carrying protective gears, amid coronavirus outbreak from Turkey on Wednesday landed at the Islamabad airport. 

The protective equipment include 20,000 N-95 masks and 18500 safety gowns, for Pakistani doctors working in hospitals for treatment of corona-infected patients,reported Radio Pakistan.

Deputy Head of Mission of Turkish Consulate handed over the equipment to the Deputy Chairman of NDMA at the airport.

Earlier this month, a special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from China with medical supplies regarding coronavirus pandemic had reached Islamabad.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aeroplance brought medical supplies include testing kits, N-95 masks and gloves.

The plane will be offloaded after customs clearance and the goods will be handed over to the National Disaster Managment Authority (NDMA) for proper dissemination.

