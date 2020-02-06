Turkish President Erdogan to address joint sitting of parliament on Feb 14

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address the joint sitting of the parliament on the 14th of this month, ARY News reported on Thursday.

This was stated by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser during the National Assembly session on Thursday. The speaker said that he will also hold consultations with all the parliamentary leaders on the matter.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui confirmed that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan next week.

Aisha Farooqui, while addressing a weekly press briefing today, said the President of Turkey will be on an official visit to Pakistan from the 13-14 of February 2020.

The Turkish president during his visit will hold important meetings with the civil and military leadership of the country during his stay in Islamabad.

The President will be accompanied by a delegation of Turkish businessmen.

