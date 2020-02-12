ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Pakistan tomorrow (Thursday) on a two-day official visit, ARY News reported.

According to a schedule, the Turk president will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday at 4:00 pm at Noor Khan airbase, where he will be presented guard of honour. Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive President Erdogan.

The President will be accompanied by a delegation of Turkish businessmen. The two sides will sign agreements in diverse fields.

The Turkish president during his visit will hold important meetings with the civil and military leadership of the country during his stay in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, on Feb 14, Tayyip Erdogan will address the joint sitting of the parliament.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday had chaired a key meeting to discuss steps aimed to further deepen bilateral ties and cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey.

Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Trade and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood and the secretaries of the relevant federal ministries were in attendance in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister noted the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkey are of historic significance as the two countries have invariably stood by each other in testing times.

Turkey’s endorsing Pakistan’s principle position on the Kashmir cause deserve appreciation, the premier maintained.

Prime Minister Khan said the Turkish president’s upcoming visit would turn out to be an important milestone in deepening bilateral ties and fostering cooperation in various sectors. He directed the relevant authorities to ensure progress on agreements reached with Turkey.

He said the leadership of the two countries have been trying in earnest to strengthen bilateral ties, especially economic ties

